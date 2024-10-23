Ford Recalls 2,416 Broncos And Rangers For Suspension Failure Due To Incorrect Assembly

Ford is recalling 2,416 Broncos and Rangers as they may have a missing or improperly torqued nut on the ball joint that secures the front upper control arm to the knuckle assembly. This is a significant oversight as it can result in the upper control arm detaching and causing a loss of steering.
 
Ford first became aware of the issue in August, when they received a warranty report that indicated the front left upper control arm ball joint detached from the knuckle on a 2024 Ranger with just 291 miles (468 km) on the odometer.
 


