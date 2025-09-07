Ford Recalls 2017 GT Model For Fire Risk

2017 was the first model year of the second-generation Ford GT, a V6-powered supercar that was produced through 2022 by Multimatic in Canada rather than FoMoCo in the United States of America. Back in October 2018, precisely 176 units of the GT were recalled in the United States over a fiery concern.

Produced between December 20, 2016 and July 31, 2018, the subject vehicles were prone to leaking hydraulic fluid from the rear wing valve block assembly. Vehicles without a hydraulic check valve and filter were fitted with said hardware, plus hydraulic pump O-rings to boot.



All vehicles were treated to a software update for the fully integrated vehicle control module, a revision that FoMoCo deployed in GT production on August 1, 2018. But alas, a small number of vehicles did not receive the correct software update. Two of them were produced to United States-market specifications, their production dates being August 11, 2017 and October 4, 2017.