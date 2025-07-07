Ford Recalls 2025 F-150 Lightning For Brake Fluid Leaks

The nation's favorite all-electric pickup has been hit with a recall that affects only a small number of 2025 models. According to the Ford Motor Company, the suspect F-150 Lightning trucks have been produced with front brake jounce hose bracket screws that may loosen over time.

Incorrectly torqued screws may result in detached hoses that may come into contact with the front tires, potentially leading to a brake fluid leak. It goes without saying that any such leak increases the risk of a crash. Drivers will be notified by a red brake warning indicator light in case the brake fluid in the master cylinder reservoir gets too low.



Following an incorrect repair procedure used to repair a stripped front brake jounce hose bracket screw, Ford's Critical Concern Review Group started looking into the described issue back on May 15, 2025. The incorrect procedure was used on April 1, 2025, by the assembly plant's offline repair team. Although containment efforts were made, certain trucks had already been OK-ed for shipping.