Ford Recalls 2025 Ranger Pickups For Inaccurate Instrument Panels

The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for certain Ranger mid-size trucks produced for model year 2025. Affected pickups were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Michigan between March 17, 2025 and March 20, 2025.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Ford Motor Company has identified a software concern with the instrument cluster display. The iffy software renders the fuel economy, fuel gauge, and distance to empty either inaccurate or nonoperational. But that's not all, though.