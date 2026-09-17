Ford Recalls 223,000 F-150 Pickups For Gas Tanks That Fall Off

Ford has recalled 223,472 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2023–2027 model years because their fuel tanks could detach while the vehicles are being driven, creating a significant “road hazard” for other motorists.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report, Ford determined the number of potentially affected vehicles by reviewing its production records. The recall covers F-150s built between January 4, 2023, and August 27, 2026, during a period when camera-based systems used to confirm proper fuel tank strap installation were not consistently operational at the company’s assembly plants.