Ford Recalls 272,817 Bronco And Maverick Models For Battery Failures

Ford Motor is recalling 272,817 vehicles in the United States on concerns over battery failure, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick vehicles.



The 12-volt battery may experience degradation and suddenly fail, which can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.