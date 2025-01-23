Ford Recalls 272,817 Bronco And Maverick Models For Battery Failures

Agent009 submitted on 1/23/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:15 AM

Views : 336 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: ca.finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford Motor is recalling 272,817 vehicles in the United States on concerns over battery failure, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

 

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick vehicles.


The 12-volt battery may experience degradation and suddenly fail, which can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.



Read Article


Ford Recalls 272,817 Bronco And Maverick Models For Battery Failures

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)