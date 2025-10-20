Ford Recalls 292,000 Trucks With Bad Rearview Cameras

The Super Duty has been hit with a massive recall. Subject pickup trucks were produced for model years 2020 through 2022 with 360-degree camera systems that may not display the rearview camera image properly in certain lighting conditions.

Production dates range from October 28, 2020 through December 23, 2022. The root cause behind the recall condition is the image processing module software. According to Ford, the automatic exposure compensation feature may not function as intended when one or more cameras are exposed to significantly different lighting conditions than other cameras.