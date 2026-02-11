Ford Recalls 30,000 F-Series Pickups For Failing Tailgates

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:27:31 AM

Views : 546 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Despite ongoing claims that "quality is improving," Ford can't seem to shake its predilection for recalls. The automaker's latest voluntary repair campaign has to do with its best-selling product, and although only about 30,000 units are affected – a drop in the bucket compared to the 500,000-plus F-150 and Super Duty trucks sold so far this year – the repair is still rather important to anyone who uses their truck beds.
 
That's because it pertains to a seemingly simple piece of equipment that could suddenly fail: the cable.


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Ford Recalls 30,000 F-Series Pickups For Failing Tailgates

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