Ford Recalls 30,000 F-Series Pickups For Failing Tailgates

Despite ongoing claims that "quality is improving," Ford can't seem to shake its predilection for recalls. The automaker's latest voluntary repair campaign has to do with its best-selling product, and although only about 30,000 units are affected – a drop in the bucket compared to the 500,000-plus F-150 and Super Duty trucks sold so far this year – the repair is still rather important to anyone who uses their truck beds.

That's because it pertains to a seemingly simple piece of equipment that could suddenly fail: the cable.