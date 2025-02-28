Ford Recalls 30,735 Mustangs For Phantom Steering Issues

In June 2024, the Ford Motor Company issued a 30,735-strong recall encompassing 2022 through 2023 Ford Mustang vehicles. Affected fastbacks and convertibles were produced with inverted polarity for the secondary digital torque sensor in the steering gear, which may lead to phantom steering if the primary steering torque sensor fails.

To remedy this problem, dealers were instructed to recalibrate the secondary digital torque sensor to the correct polarity through a software update for the power steering control module. However, certain Mustangs did not receive the correct software version. According to Ford, an estimated 332 such vehicles exist out there in the US market.

Their production dates range from September 16, 2022 through April 4, 2023 for model years 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, the manufacturer did not publish a list of affected vehicle identification numbers. Be that as it may, concerned owners can simply enter the 17-character VIN on Ford's website to find out if their cars are under recall or not.