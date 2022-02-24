Ford Recalls 330,000 Mustangs For Bad Wiring

If you're the owner of a 2015 to 2017 model year Ford Mustang then this could affect you. The American automaker has announced a recall consisting of over 330,000 Mustangs from those model years due to defective backup cameras, a federally mandated feature. It's possible those cameras' screens could suddenly go blank or become distorted. Ford has pinpointed the problem to wiring that might be loose or damaged. Without those backup cameras working as they should, there's a far greater likelihood of a crash or accident in general.

There are actually two issues associated with the recall. The first are cameras installed in the muscle cars built from May 2014 through February 2015 that had improper soldering on a single circuit board.