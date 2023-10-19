Ford Recalls 35,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs Because Battery Can't Handle Spirited Driving

Ford is recalling nearly 35,000 units of the 2021 and 2022 Mustang Mach-E equipped with the extended-range battery over concerns that the electric crossover could lose power while driving. The recall is the Blue Oval's second attempt to resolve an issue with a component found inside of the Mach-E's high voltage battery pack that may fail while DC fast charging or flooring the car's accelerator pedal one too many times. Ford first issued a software update as part of a 2022 recall. The update would monitor the temperature of the affected part and reduce battery power to avoid overheating, though this appeared to not fully address the defect as owners still reported problems following the update, sparking a federal investigation over the effectiveness of the fix.



Read Article