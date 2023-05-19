Ford Recalls 422,000 Vehicles For Faulty Backup Cameras

After calling back 310,203 trucks over potentially deactivated airbags, Ford has just issued a recall for a whopping 422,201 sport utility vehicles. What is the problem with these SUVs?

The video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera from displaying what's behind the vehicle. Not a big deal? It kind of is because Ford is currently developing a remedy for said problem. As per the report attached below, owners will be notified by mail in the period between June 26 and June 30.

Affected vehicles all feature 360-degree camera systems. Those with only rearview cameras aren't recalled. The list kicks off with the 2020 to 2023 model year Ford Explorer produced between October 19, 2018 and May 2, 2023. Yup, that's earlier this month. Similar dates apply to the 2020 to 2023 model year Lincoln Aviator, which – as you already know – is nothing more than an Explorer in fancier clothes.