Ford Recalls 450,000 F-150 Pickups For Defective Wipers

More than 450,000 Ford F-150 models have been recalled in the United States because of an issue with the windshield wipers.

 

 

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notice reveals that impacted 2021-2022 Ford F-150 models have a windshield wiper motor that may become inoperative. Ford says this could happen because of damage caused to the wiper’s integrated circuit board by high transient voltage spikes and poor-quality wiper motor electrical terminals. This could mean the front wipers are inoperative or perform poorly.



