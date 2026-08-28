Ford Recalls 6 Explorers For Total Engine Failure

Ford just issued its smallest recall so far this year, but unfortunately, it's also pretty severe. According to an August 13 announcement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the owners of exactly six 2026 Explorer SUVs equipped with the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder powerplant are at risk of total engine failure. After 10 Explorers – all from the 2026 model year – were flagged by Ford's internal quality team for needing warranty engine replacements, the automaker discovered that each of the problematic inline-fours was built at Dearborn Engine Plant in a very specific 30-minute window. Each of those 10 vehicles suffered from at least one faulty engine rod bearing – an issue General Motors knows well – and the problem was later traced to a polishing shoe used in the production process.



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