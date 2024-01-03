Ford Recalls 7,500 Bronco Hard Tops For Glass Panels That Fall Out

The Ford Motor Company sold 105,665 units of the Bronco last year in the United States of America, of which 7,527 examples have been hit with a recall. Optioned with hard tops, the suspect vehicles were produced at the Wayne-based Michigan Assembly Plant between November 2023 and December 2023.

On December 4 last year, a brand-new Bronco equipped with a hard top didn't pass the glass cut-out adhesion verification test at the aforementioned production facility. Said incident was brought to the attention of the Critical Concern Review Group, which tasked Ford Research Laboratory to examine suspect rear quarter glass panels. The X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy analysis determined that the clearcoat primer was – curiously – absent.