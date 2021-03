Ford Motor Company issued a recall to some customers who have taken delivery of their 2021 Mustang Mach-E crossovers. According to the car manufacturer, less than 75 customers are affected by the recall. Customers who have received their Mach-E orders will be notified about the recall beginning the week of March 22. The reference number for the recall is 21S09. Ford issued the recall after realizing that some Mach-E SUVs were fitted with subframe bolts that a supplier had not tightened to specification. As such, they did not uphold the legacy automaker’s standards.



