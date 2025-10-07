Ford Recalls 850,000 Vehicles For Bad Fuel Pumps In It's 89th Recall This Year

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 Ford and Lincoln models because the vehicles' low-pressure fuel pump may fail while in use, causing the engine to stall, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Affected vehicles may lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump. This can cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. An engine stall while driving increases the risk of a crash," the July 8 recall notice states.