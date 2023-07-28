Ford Recalls 870,000 F-150 Trucks For Parking Brakes That Slam On Without Warning

Ford enjoys the rather undesirable title of the automaker with the most recalls in 2023. As per the NHTSA, the Dearborn-based automaker issued a whopping 35 recalls from the beginning of the year.

The latest recall involves a staggering 870,701 pickup trucks, namely the 2021 through 2023 model year F-150. What is the problem with said workhorses? Put simply, the rear axle wire harness may contact the rear axle housing, damaging the electric parking brake wiring.

Said condition leads to the unexpected activation of the electric parking brake while driving, leading to a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. February 23 is when the Critical Concern Review Group started investigating the problem due to a rising number of warranty claims and field reports. The TL;DR version of the investigation is that exposed copper wiring results in the grounding of circuits on the rear axle housing.