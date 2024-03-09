Ford Recalls 90,736 V6 Trucks for Failing Engines

Ford has finally acknowledged the intake valve problem affecting certain 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbocharged engines. The suspect engine population was used in the production of 90,736 vehicles produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years, beginning with the F-150.

Affected nameplates further include the Bronco mid-size SUV, Explorer, Edge, Lincoln Aviator, and the Nautilus crossover. The intake valves are prone to cracking and breaking, leading to a catastrophic engine failure that automatically results in a loss of motive power. If the engine goes kaput at relatively high speeds (think highway driving), there's obviously an increased risk of a crash.

Why do the intake valves crack and ultimately break? Ford puts the blame on grinding burn and over-spec hardness at the third keeper groove of the valve, with both errors attributed to the supplier rather than Dearborn's favorite son. The Eaton Corporation was much obliged to change the intake valve material in the latter part of 2021 for vehicles produced after October 31, 2021 for the 2022 model year.