Ford Recalls A Host Of Vehicles For Wrong Weight Rating Stickers

 A host of Ford Ranger, Bronco, and F-250 Super Duty models are being recalled in the United States because they display incorrect vehicle capacity weight values on the tire and loading information label. While that may sound like a small issue on the surface, it could have serious effects.

 
Ford’s recall notice issued through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes that the 2023 Ranger and Bronco models impacted have a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 6,000 lbs on the safety certification level. Meanwhile, the Ford F-250 Super Duty has a stated GVWR of 10,000 lbs or less.


