Ford Recalls Almost 12,000 F-150 Lightning Pickups Over Catastrophic Steering Failure

If you own a 2023 or 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning, this one’s for you. Ford has issued a recall for nearly 12,000 of these electric pickups in the US, citing a safety defect with the front upper control arms. Why does this matter? Because this flaw could cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles entirely.

It’s a significant safety concern that has already been linked to at least one alarming incident. In that case, an F-150 Lightning unexpectedly swerved into a highway guardrail at 60 mph. Now, Ford is taking steps to ensure no one else faces a similarly dangerous situation.