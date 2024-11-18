Ford Recalls Almost 28,000 Vehicles For Missing Safety Stickers

The Ford Motor Company has determined that certain vehicles exported to US territories were released without dashboard airbag warning labels. Although they're not sovereign entities, the US territories in question are overseen by the federal government of the United States.
 
Because of this, affected trucks and sport utility vehicles do not comply with the requirements of the federal motor vehicle safety standard for occupant crash protection. Section 4.5.1(e) of standard 208 clearly states that vehicles equipped with passenger airbags are required to have a label attached to either the dashboard or the steering control hub.


