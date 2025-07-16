Ford Recalls Almost 700,000 More Vehicles - This Time For Fuel Leaks

Ford Motor Company has announced a significant safety recall affecting nearly 700,000 vehicles across the US after identifying of a critical fuel system defect that poses fire risks to drivers and passengers, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The automotive giant is pulling 694,271 vehicles from American roads after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identified serious safety concerns. The recall specifically targets 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport models and 2020-2022 Escape vehicles.