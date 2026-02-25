Ford Recalls Another 410,000 SUVs For Suspension Failures

Ford might be having a better year for recalls than last year, but it's still not exactly off to a good start. The latest recall covers more than 412,000 Ford Explorer SUVs, and this is no easy software fix. Owners will need a trip to the dealer and time for them to complete a notable repair to the suspension.
 
If this all sounds strangely familiar, it should. Ford issued a recall in 2021 for nearly 650,000 slightly older Explorers that needed a similar fix. This is an expansion of that recall.


