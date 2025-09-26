Ford Recalls Expedition And Navigator Over Fire Risk

The Ford Motor Company has identified an issue affecting certain 2020 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator sport utility vehicles. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a short circuit within the printed circuit board of the battery junction box may cause an engine compartment fire.

Ford says the underhood fire may occur while driving or with the engine off, which is why affected customers are recommended to park their Expeditions and Navigators away from structures and other vehicles. An estimated 4,632 sport utility vehicles have been produced with suspect high- and low-content battery junction boxes.



