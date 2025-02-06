Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning For Front Suspension Failures

Ford and the NHTSA are conducting a recall campaign for the F-150 Lightning, as quite a few of these battery-electric pickup trucks may have a serious issue that could lead to steering loss. According to a document published recently online by the safety watchdog, the EV's front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been properly tightened during the vehicle's assembly. As a result, it could detach from the knuckle assembly, and this would lead to a partial loss of directional control, thus increasing the risk of having a crash.

Those holding the wheel of the Ford F-150 Lightning when this happens may experience vibration. They could also hear a clunk or a rattle noise during suspension jounce and rebound. The Blue Oval blames this issue on "variation in the alignment or orientation between the fastening tool and the fastener that may have induced lateral forces on the tool," adding that this "prevented it from properly seating on the fastener."



