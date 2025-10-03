Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning For Short Circuiting Battery Packs

The Ford Motor Company has identified a battery-related concern affecting certain F-150 Lightning pickup trucks. Affected vehicles were produced for model years 2022 through 2024 between March 16, 2022 and August 14, 2024 at the Rouge complex.
 
Manufactured by SK Battery America, the battery cells in the subject vehicles may have been produced incorrectly. According to the supplier, the electrodes may be misaligned, a condition that could result in a short circuit over repeated charge and discharge cycles.
 
The Ford Motor Company does not rule out the risk of a high-voltage battery fire. Until the recall service is performed, owners are recommended to limit charging to 80 percent. As for the remedy in question, dealers are to inspect the battery array serial numbers.
 


