Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning Over High Voltage Battery Fires

The Ford Motor Company's electric pickup truck has been hit with a safety recall over improperly tightened junction box bus bar fasteners. According to the Dearborn-based automaker, electrical arcing is possible, increasing the risk of a high-voltage battery fire.

In the event of electrical arcing, the driver will be informed about the condition through a message on the instrument cluster, followed by a loss of motive power. This, in turn, increases the risk of a crash. Ford claims that one or more battery junction box bus bar retention nuts have been removed in error during a rework.

There was no subsequent reverification of retention nut torque. Ford says that only 2023 models produced between November 23, 2022 and March 31, 2023 are potentially affected. The suspect pickup trucks had their high-voltage batteries reworked at the battery pack assembly plant. SK On, namely the automotive battery arm of SK Innovation of South Korea, is the supplier of the high-voltage batteries in by the F-150 Lightning.