Ford Recalls F-150 Trucks For Defective Tire Pressure Monitors

Back in June 2022, the Ford Motor Company recalled certain 2022 model year F-150 Lightning vehicles for an incorrectly programmed body control module. In the subject vehicles, the recommended tire inflation pressure was incorrectly set to 35 pounds per square inch instead of the correct value of 42 pounds per square inch.

Subject electric pickup trucks were produced with either 20- or 22-inch wheels mounted with all-terrain rubber. Because of the aforementioned programming error, the driver will not be informed by the TPMS light when the pressure is either equal to or less than 25 percent below the recommended cold inflation pressure. This, in turn, greatly increases the risk of a blowout at high speeds.



Said programming error illuminates the TMPS telltale when the pressure is 28 pounds per square inch rather than 32 pounds per square inch. Adding to the confusion, the placard label installed on these vehicles recommends the correct 45 pounds per square inch. At the time, Ford was not aware of any customer reports related to improper TPMS low tire pressure function.