Ford Recalls Hybrid SUVs Over Missing Pedestrian Sounds

The Ford Motor Company has identified an issue affecting a great deal of Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Nautilus hybrid vehicles. In the affected population, which also flaunts the Phoenix audio system, the pedestrian warning sounds may not be emitted in certain instances due to a software error.

Ford says the described condition may occur at speeds below 30 kilometers per hour (nearly 19 miles per hour) in electric mode without input from the driver. The Michigan-based automaker singles out the audio

system's digital signal processor and the audio control module for this error.



Harman is the supplier of the iffy modules. Founded as Harman Kardon back in 1953 by Sidney Harman and Bernard Kardon, the Connecticut-based outfit is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. The audio electronics company markets audio products under a variety of brands, including the likes of Mark Levinson, AKG, and JBL.