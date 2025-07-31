Ford Recalls Keep Rolling In - 56,473 F-150 Hybrid Trucks Called Back Because Seat Chime Fails To Work

Ford has identified a software issue affecting 56,473 examples of the 2025 model year F-150 PowerBoost pickups. According to the recall documentation published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the seatbelt chime may not play at vehicle startup if the 12-volt battery is at a low state of charge.
Subject vehicles were produced for the United States market between May 22, 2024 and June 26, 2025. In addition to a low state of charge of the 12-volt battery, the seatbelt chime may not play due to a high-voltage interruption of the audio control module during startup. Such an interruption triggers a reset condition.
Visteon Corporation is listed as the supplier of the audio control module for the suspect F-150 PowerBoost pickups. The Ford Motor Company is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this concern, and Ford isn't aware of any complaints either.
