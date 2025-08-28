Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 SUVs For Leaky Brakes

A ruptured hose in the brake system might cause fluid to leak, lengthening stopping distances, which increases the risk of a crash, the report said.

Ford said it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries linked to the issue.

The recall includes Ford's SUV Edge, model years 2015 to 2018, as well its mid-size luxury vehicle, Lincoln MKX, from 2016 to 2018. The NHTSA estimates 1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect.