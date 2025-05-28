Ford Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles For Defective Rear Cameras

Ford Motor Company is recalling 1,075,299 vehicles across the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue is tied to a reported defect that may hinder the rear-view camera from functioning properly. The agency further clarified that this software issue could prevent rear-view images from displaying or could cause them to freeze or appear with delays, thereby increasing the potential risk of collisions. The news triggered a decline in the stock’s value, extending yesterday’s losses by 0.2% as the share price hit $10.29. However, the stock is still up when examining its monthly performance. Its recent quarterly results have also been relatively positive, as its Q1 EPS hit $0.14, surpassing the forecasted loss of $0.02. Quarterly revenue also beat expectations by reaching $40.66 billion, although the figure does mark a 6.2% year-over-year decline.



