Ford Recalls Over 148,000 Mustangs For Bad Engine Wiring Harnesses

Agent009 submitted on 9/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:42 AM

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The Ford Motor Company has identified an issue that affects the S650-generation Mustang. Engine compartment wiring harness ground terminals can fatigue and fracture, potentially leading to a loss of motive power, headlights, and HVAC operation.
 
NHTSA campaign 26V547 involves 148,663 vehicles produced at the Flat Rock plant in Michigan for model years 2024 through 2026 between September 7, 2022, and June 9, 2026. Internally referred to as 26C40, the field safety action was prompted by the heat-shrink material's adhesive.


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Ford Recalls Over 148,000 Mustangs For Bad Engine Wiring Harnesses

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