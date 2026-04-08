Ford Recalls Over 420,000 Vehicles For Bad Wipers

Ford has issued a recall for 422,613 vehicles. The affected models may have faulty windshield wipers that operate erratically, fail to operate at all, or detach from the vehicle.

The recall affects the 2021-2023 Ford Expedition, the 2022-2023 Ford Super Duty, and the 2021-2023 Lincoln Navigator. Ford issued a recall for some of these model years in April 2022 for the same issue, but the automaker recently discovered that it was receiving warranty claims from vehicles beyond the original production cutoff date.