Ford Recalls Over 5,000 F150 Lightnings For Getting Stuck In Off Road Mode

Several thousand Ford F-150 Lightning models built during the 2022 and 2023 model years need to be recalled in the United States because of a software issue that could cause the truck to get stuck in Off-Road Mode, limiting the effectiveness of the electronic stability control (ESC).



As one of the first electric pickup trucks on the market, the F-150 Lightning was always going to be under quite a lot of scrutiny. While it has proven itself to be a solid truck, it has been recalled a bunch of times since its launch, including for a rear lightbar issue, a busted cabin coolant heater system, fire risks, and an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system. This latest recall impacts a total of 5,118 units manufactured between October 14, 2021, and April 18, 2023.





Read Article