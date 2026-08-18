Ford Recalls Over 565,000 Broncos For Severe Fire Risk - Why Is This Not Shocking Anyone?

Ford has officially issued a massive safety recall covering over half a million modern Broncos after discovering a severe wiring defect that can result in spontaneous engine compartment fires.

According to an official safety recall report posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA campaign number 26V468), the recall impacts a staggering 565,691 Ford Broncos and Bronco Raptors spanning the 2021 through 2026 model years. While Ford estimates that only about 1% of the recalled population actually suffers from the defect, the stakes are incredibly high, as the issue is already tied to real-world vehicle damage.