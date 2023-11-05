Ford Recalls Previously Recalled Explorer Models For Sloppy Software Update

Ford is rightfully referred to as fix or repair daily, found on the road dead, and – get this – frequently overhauled, rarely driven. The Dearborn-based automaker's quality leaves much to be desired, much to the ire of chief executive officer Jim Farley. On the other hand, the Ford Motor Company is actively tackling its quality woes.

The latest example in this regard comes from a 2024 Mustang launch team member, who reported three main quality-related problems that are currently being addressed: body panel fitment issues, electrical issues, and valve issues affecting the fourth-gen Coyote V8.

This particular story isn't about the seventh-gen Mustang, though. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has recently published an update on recall number 22V-255 from April 2022, which comprised 262,936 examples of the Explorer. These mid-sized utility vehicles received a powertrain control module software update with code designed to engage the electronic parking brake when shifting into park.