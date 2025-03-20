Ford Recalls Recalled Broncos And Maverick For The Second Time Over Stalling Issues

Ford may have made some improvements when it comes to having problems that require recalls, but it seems it could still do better. Something that could reduce its recall count, is properly fixing its recalls so its cars aren't recalled again. Then it could avoid situations like this one, in which Ford Bronco Sports and Ford Mavericks need to head back to the dealership to resolve a problem that they thought was fixed. The recall is related to one issued nearly a year ago for 2021 to 2024 Bronco Sports and 2022 to 2023 Mavericks. Apparently, the body and powertrain control modules weren't tracking the state of charge on the 12-volt batteries correctly. This could cause two issues. Either the vehicle might stall coming to a stop, or when the automatic start-stop function shuts off the engine, it might not turn back on. Obviously, a disabled vehicle in the middle of the road can be inconvenient at best, and a potential crash risk at worst.



