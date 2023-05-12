Ford Recalls Several Models For Ejection Risk

Ford doesn’t sell the Fiesta, Fusion, or Lincoln MKZ in the United States anymore, but the automaker recently recalled all three for an interesting problem. High temperatures can crack part of the rear door latch, causing the door to open while driving.



A total of 45,173 cars are involved in the recall, including 198 2015 Ford Fiestas, 41,061 2016 Fusions, and 3,914 2016 MKZs. Though the vehicles are different sizes, shapes, and types, they share door latch assemblies as part of the Ford family.





