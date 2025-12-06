Ford Recalls Show No Sign Of Letting Up - This Time Bronco Gets Recalled For Fire Hazard

Ford has issued so many recalls this year that it’s somewhat hard to keep up. The company has been pumping out so many notices that you might think it’s trying to win an award. While some of these recalls affect only a handful of vehicles and showcase just how precise modern production tracking has become, others hit hundreds of cars.

Today’s batch includes a bit of both: one recall involving a mere three vehicles, and another involving a more substantial 404 units – yes, 404, the same number as the infamous internet error.