Ford Recalls Some Truck Models For Failing Power Brakes

The Ford Motor Company is recalling a small number of 2025 models for electronic brake booster modules that may go bananas while driving or when utilizing advanced driver assistance features. According to the Dearborn-based automaker, subject vehicles may experience a sudden loss of power brake assist.
 
Ford says the suspect modules could enter a fault state. After the unexpected loss of boost, the module has to complete a sleep cycle before the power brake assist becomes operational again. The second-largest automaker of Detroit's Big Three blames a design flaw in the integrated circuit manufacturing process.


