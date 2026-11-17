An earlier Maverick Hybrid investigation into a potentially failing 12-volt battery connection focused on pickups that might refuse to start. Ford has revisited the problem, and on this occasion, the Dearborn-based automaker determined that a loss of power while driving may occur. In this event, drivers are left without power steering assistance, brake assistance, and exterior lighting.

No fewer than 8,630 examples of the 2022 model year Maverick Hybrid are being recalled, with Ford identifying the positive battery cable terminal as the problem area. Said terminal can loosen or detach from its cable, interrupting the 12-volt supply to the junction box. In case of such interruptions, the inability to shift into neutral also has to be highlighted.