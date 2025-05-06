Ford Reclls 64,000 Mavericks For Loose Warning Lights

Used in production between April 2024 and April 2025, the retaining clips used to secure the passenger airbag disabled indicator may be loose. The Dearborn-based automaker introduced a new type of retaining clip back on April 25, 2025. If said indicator becomes dislodged, the driver and front passenger will not be informed whether the front passenger airbag is either on or off.



The recall condition goes against the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 208 for occupant crash protection, therefore prompting the Ford Motor Company to recall no fewer than 63,898 examples of the 2025 Ford Maverick. Suspect vehicles were assembled at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico in the period from April 11, 2024 through April 5, 2025.