Ford Releases 2021 Mustang Shelby GT350 Pricing - You Ready To Crack That Wallet Open Now?

Enthusiasts are up in arms about the departing Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 because they already know its Mach 1 replacement won’t be able to compete with it on a racetrack.

This was by design, however. Ford wants something a little more street friendly and easier on people’s wallets. It can also save on production costs by utilizing components that helped make the GT350 an engineering marvel, without relying on its pricey V8 with the flat-plane crankshaft. The Mach 1 gets the same 5.0-liter V8 found inside GT models, tweaked to deliver 480 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque.

PUGPROUD

GT350 and GT350R are going to be worth big bucks in time.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 10/15/2020 3:11:46 PM   

MDarringer

The Mach I is laughable. It's essentially a really ugly decal job on a Mustang GT at a bloated price. I'd love to see the GT350 be a Mustang GT with a 3.5TT V6. The GT350 is worth the price, but the Mach I isn't.

MDarringer

Posted on 10/15/2020 4:54:20 PM   

ricks0me

Matt: It all depends upon how reliable that 3.5 TT V6 is. Ford does not have a good "track" record with Turbo Charging. I must say I have not heard any fall out from the Ford GT.

ricks0me

Posted on 10/15/2020 6:03:42 PM   

MDarringer

All the turbo engines out there are remarkably similar for reliability. The issues we've seen--not many--are on par with turbo engines from our Hyundai/Kia shops and loads better than our nightmarish experience with VW/Audi.

A 3.5TT would be a great way to take the Mustang forward. Pair it with a 10 speed auto.

MDarringer

Posted on 10/15/2020 9:39:27 PM   

