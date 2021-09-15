Ford Releases Extensive Accessory List For The 2022 Maverick Pickup

The Ford Maverick may be (relatively) small, but don't think for a second that it's incapable. The compact pickup, which starts just north of $20,000, will soon start shipping to customers who are ready for a utilitarian crossover substitute. With that rollout, we'll see a plethora of accessories that make the Maverick even more versatile.

Recently, Ford's accessories website was updated with a number of upcoming add-ons for the Maverick. And while it seemingly has room to grow still, it gives a great preview into the types of accessories Ford has in mind for the petite pickup.

2022 Ford Maverick Accessory List




