Ford Removes Features To Lower 2027 Bronco Sport Prices

Ford has found a straightforward way to make the 2027 Bronco Sport more affordable than the outgoing model. Taking some stuff out is essentially what is happening to Ford's smallest crossover for the new model year, with order guide information showing that three of four trims will get lower MSRPs.

First reported by CarsDirect, said order guide reveals that the Badlands receives the biggest cut. While it may get cheaper, don't assume that you are getting the same vehicle for less money. The 2027 model year Big Bend starts at $31,695 before destination, making it $150 more affordable than before.