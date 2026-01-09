Ford Reportedly Showed An Off-Road Mustang Variant To Dealers

The rumor mill has long said that a lifted Dakar-style Mustang was coming any time now – but so far, there’s been no sign of it. A new report, however, claims that Ford hasn’t abandoned the idea. In fact, it’s allegedly still in development and, for the first time, we’ve got a name to go off: Baja. According to Automotive News, Ford has continued developing the unusual Mustang variant after first showing it to dealers in 2024. The automaker hasn’t publicly acknowledged the project, so treat every detail with the appropriate amount of caution. Still, two other Mustang concepts reportedly previewed at that same dealer gathering have since become real products.



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