Ford Repurchases Mustang Dark Horse After It Burns To the Ground

The new Ford Mustang Dark Horse might be a stallion, but this owner’s ride went up in flames faster than a matchstick at a gas pump. While cruising down the road, they suffered a clutch pedal failure, and shortly thereafter, their prized pony car was ablaze. They spoke to Carscoops to detail the fiery ordeal, how Ford handled everything, and provide in-car footage of the vehicle as it went up in flames. The incident happened back in April and we initially covered what we knew at the time. A fire occurred after the clutch pedal became stuck in the depressed position. It was unclear then what would happen with the car, but dashcam footage confirms much of the owner’s account.













