Ford Returns To Formula 1 After 22 Year Absence

Ford’s return to the Formula 1 grid this year with Red Bull Racing puts the car giant “back where it belongs”, according to its racing division chief, Will Ford, the great-great grandson of company founder Henry.

Speaking at Ford Racing’s season launch in Detroit, during which the 2026 liveries for the new Red Bull and Racing Bulls F1 challengers were revealed, Ford Racing boss Will Ford said that “22 years is too long” for the firm to be away from F1, adding: “The Blue Oval is back where it belongs.”